To continue the birthday celebration, The Hip Hop Museum is hitting the road “to tell the story of the pioneers who created and cultivated a sound that sent waves around the world,” according to its website.

The tour is being put together by The Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal and being sponsored by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka. It’s free admission to anyone who wants to visit. The exhibit is curated by Pete Nice (formerly of 3rd Bass) and Paradise Gray (of X Clan fame), according to Okayplayer.

The exhibit will start in the birthplace of hip-hop, New York City, on Oct. 14 and head to a different city each week. The last city will be Miami, from Dec. 5-9. The complete tour dates are:

New York City: Oct. 14

Atlanta: Oct. 21

Houston: Nov. 4

Los Angeles: Nov. 11

Charlotte, NC: Nov. 18

Miami: Dec. 5-9

The Hip Hop Museum Tour is set to include archival pieces from 1973-1990. Its focus is the early stages of hip-hop and the rappers, DJs, graffiti artists, and breakdancers who were part of it. The exhibit traces hip-hop’s evolution from block parties to sold-out stadium performances.

“The Hip Hop Museum is thrilled to be in partnership with Mass Appeal and to have the support from CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka as we celebrate Hip Hop 50. Fifty years of growth and the global impact of Hip Hop culture in all its expressions. By taking the museum’s exhibition on tour, we’re shining a light on the culture’s regional creative influences, its creators, and the communities nationwide that helped give rise to the genre,” said Rocky Buccano, executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, in a written statement.

The tour is an early showcase of the upcoming launch of The Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is slated to open in New York City’s Bronx Terminal Market in 2025.