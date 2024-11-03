Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sexyy Red Votes For Kamala Harris, Walking Back Previous Support Of Donald Trump Sexyy Red alluded to Trump's stance on reproductive rights as the reason for her political shift.







Sexyy Red has announced that she voted for Kamala Harris, shifting her endorsement to the Democratic nominee after previously supporting Donald Trump.

The “Pound Town” rapper took to X to share her new political sentiments. She revealed that she voted for Harris, saying that no one should tell her and others what to do with their “coochies.”

I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President pic.twitter.com/5rvpa6HzJ8 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 1, 2024

“I just vote,” exclaimed Sexyy Red. “Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President.”

This differs from Red’s prior thoughts on who should lead the country. Perpetuating untrue statements about how Trump gave Americans stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic, she initially endorsed the GOP nominee for reelection.

Her original support of the conservative and controversial politician sparked backlash. Many stated that she was furthering misinformation about the “free money” to voters.

“They support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f***ing with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s*** against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office,” she said on a 2023 episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, as re-iterated by The Independent.

However, the St. Louis native had clearly had a change of heart. As the abortion ban remains a top issue, the sex-positive artist decided to cast her vote for Harris.

Prior to this latest admission, Red had used Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogans and imagery throughout her “Sexyy Red 4 President” Tour. While headlining the Governor’s Ball music festival in July, the Hip Hop crooner had an large inflatable MAGA hat in the background while on the New York Stage.

However, Red was quick to state that she was not endorsing anybody but herself amid this election season. Moreover, she denied rumors that she would perform at any Trump rallies.

“It’s Sexyy Red 4 President. I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period,” she once stated.

Trump has yet to comment on Sexyy Red switching sides. Despite this, it would not be unusual for him to do so.

