Sexyy Red Sells Out Again, Performs For Trump Adviser’s Wedding At Mar-a-Lago

Sexyy Red still wants to “Make America Sexy Again,” continuing her MAGA ties with a performance at a Trump adviser’s wedding.

The “Get It Sexy” rapper performed at the Mar-a-Lago resort event to celebrate the nuptials of Alex Bruesewitz. Bruesewitz helped Trump return to the White House during the 2024 general election, cementing his union to the former Miss Nevada USA, Carolina Urrea, at the President’s resort. Footage went viral of Sexyy performing some of her hits to the conservative crowd.

Sexyy Redd coming out as MAGA tonight performing at Trumps advisors wedding!!pic.twitter.com/ccPPuB1VRY — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) February 1, 2026

However, Sexyy Red did not stand alone as the only MAGA-aligned female rapper in attendance. According to Complex, Nicki Minaj also snagged an invite to the GOP love affair. While Minaj had only recently declared her love and adoration for the controversial President, Sexyy had previously popped out as a Trump supporter, particularly for “his” stimulus checks.

In 2024, Sexyy even performed at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in an America-inspired outfit. As she scaled up her “Make America Sexy Again” rollout, she appeared on stage with a giant hat reminiscent of the MAGA emblem.

Sexyy retracted her support for Trump since then, stating back in November 2024 that she indeed voted for Kamala Harris. However, it seems evident that she is willing to at least accept a payout to perform for Trump cronies.

Others also clocked Sexyy’s sellout. One critic on X did not mince words about the unabashed rapper’s perception, especially now that she’s back on the MAGA train for a check.

I used to defend sexyy red when they were saying she’s a low class gutter snipe and bad representation for Black women and there she is, shucking and jiving for MAGAts. My strongest apologies to y’all who were correct, I was wrong pic.twitter.com/7OKjc9A3nj — 5hahem (@shaTIRED) February 1, 2026

“I used to defend Sexyy Red when they were saying she’s a low-class gutter snipe and bad representation for Black women, and there she is, shucking and jiving for MAGAts. My strongest apologies to y’all who were correct, I was wrong,” expressed the frustrated commenter.

Seemingly, all remains well between Sexyy and the President despite her wishy-washy political stance, with MAGA supporters continuing to enjoy the blunt rapper.

RELATED CONTENT: Ex-Deputy Sean Grayson Gets 20-Year Maximum Sentence For Sonya Massey’s Murder