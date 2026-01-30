News by Kandiss Edwards Sha’Carri Richardson, The Fastest Woman In Track And Field, Arrested For Speeding Richardson’s arrest comes with increased scrutiny following past off-track legal incidents.







Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested in Orange County, Florida, for speeding after deputies said she was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

On Jan. 29, Richardson was stopped by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on State Route 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway after a patrol deputy clocked her vehicle traveling 104 mph. In addition to the excessive speed, the 25-year-old was accused of tailgating and weaving across lanes to pass vehicles. As a first-time offender under Florida’s “Super Speeding” laws, Richardson can face up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Richardson was booked into the Orange County Jail and later released on a $500 bond, Florida Today reported. The Olympian is scheduled to appear in court in February 2026 on the dangerous speeding charge.

Richardson’s arrest comes with increased scrutiny following past off-track legal incidents. In July 2025, she was charged with a fourth-degree domestic violence offense after an altercation with fellow sprinter Christian Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Coleman and Richardson were reportedly in a relationship at the time. She avoided repercussions from the incident as Coleman declined to press charges and Richardson later issued a public apology.

Sha’Carri Lanay Richardson was arrested in Florida for speeding (100 mph or more), according to arrest records. 📸 pic.twitter.com/2wrw0y55T0 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 29, 2026

On the track, Richardson is one of the sport’s most visible and popular figures. She won gold in the women’s 4×100-meter relay and silver in the 100-meter dash at the 2024 Paris Olympics, achievements that came after her return from a suspension that kept her out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following a positive test for marijuana.

Richardson has also been a prominent presence in professional track and field outside major championships. In 2025, Forbes reported she was named a founding adviser-owner of the new team-based Athlos track-and-field league, a role that reflects her influence in the sport beyond competition.

Her legal issues and athletic accomplishments continue to draw national attention as she prepares for future competition and legal proceedings related to the speeding charge.

