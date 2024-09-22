Women by Daniel Johnson Sha’Carri Richardson’s Former High School Names Track After Her: ‘I Started My Career on This Track’ Richardson unveiled her namesake track at Dallas ISD’s Dallas Carter, her high school alma mater.







Track and Field Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson received a hero’s welcome from Dallas ISD’s Dallas Carter, her high school alma mater, on Sept. 20. Richardson was on hand at Dallas Carter’s football game against Wilmer-Hutchins as new signage bearing her name at the school’s track complex was revealed during halftime.

According to Kens5, a Dallas CBS affiliate, the track at Kincaide Stadium bears Richardson’s name in bright white lettering and also features a plaque explaining who she is and her numerous accomplishments in track and field. The track, located one mile south of Dallas Carter High School, is part of the school’s Jesse Owens Athletic Complex

Richardson remains proud to be an alumni of the Dallas Independent School District, and a Dallas native as she shared with the crowd on hand. “I’m proud to come out of the DISD,” Richardson said. “I ran on this track. I can say I started my career on this track. So, for it to be named after me now, it’s an honor. But it shows that I have a responsibility to Dallas. Where I come from continues to support me no matter how far I go. And I will never, ever, ever let people forget where I come from.”

Richardson continued, “That’s Dallas and that’s where I get my heart. That’s where I get my mindset and that’s just where I get my joy from as well. I’m gonna continue to represent very well. As long as you guys continue to show me the love that y’all have been showing me no matter what.”

Richardson, who won gold and silver medals at the Paris Olympic Games in the 4x100m relay and the 100m dash respectively, was a decorated high school sprinter at Dallas Carter before eventually attending Louisiana State University after being ranked as the top high school sprinter in the class of 2018. At LSU, Richardson more than lived up to that billing, where she set multiple records in her freshman season en route to earning the attention of USA Track and Field and her professional debut in 2019.

According to NBC Sports, the track was initially named after the 24-year-old Richardson in 2023, after the Dallas ISD school board voted to name the track Sha’Carri Richardson Track in October 2023. According to the district’s website, naming the track after the school’s most famous alumni functions “as a tribute to Richardson’s remarkable achievements in sports and significant ties to the Dallas community.”

