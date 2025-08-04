August 4, 2025
Sha’Carri Richardson Misses Qualifying For 200-Meter Final By .01 Seconds
The sprinter came in fourth place in her latest race to miss qualifying for the 200-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships
It has not been a great week for sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson as she came in fourth place in her latest race to miss qualifying for the 200-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships.
According to The Associated Press, Richardson’s time in the race was 22.56 seconds, placing her three spots from the fastest times in Eugene, Oregon. She missed advancing by .01 seconds. To advance, a runner had to be among the top two finishers, and then the next three with the fastest times. Madison Whyte beat her by a whisker by clocking in at 22.55.
Runner’s World reported that McKenzie Long won the competition in 22.12 seconds in the race that took place Aug. 3. Although Richardson did not qualify for the 200-meter final, as the reigning world champion over 100 meters, she has been granted a bye, so she will be competing in the World Championships, which will take place next month in Tokyo. On July 31, she ran a season’s best of 11.07, which is still under the 10.65 that she ran when she took home the world title two years ago.
According to LetsRun.com, Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport July 27 after allegedly assaulting her sprinter boyfriend, Christian Coleman. She was reportedly caught on video pushing Coleman and throwing some headphones at him. After spending 19 hours at the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, she was released. She was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense.
Coleman felt that she did not need to be arrested and spoke to the media about the situation, saying that she had to take a step back and try to do better for herself.
There is no word on when she is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges.
