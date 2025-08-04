Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Sha’Carri Richardson Misses Qualifying For 200-Meter Final By .01 Seconds The sprinter came in fourth place in her latest race to miss qualifying for the 200-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships







It has not been a great week for sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson as she came in fourth place in her latest race to miss qualifying for the 200-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships.

According to The Associated Press, Richardson’s time in the race was 22.56 seconds, placing her three spots from the fastest times in Eugene, Oregon. She missed advancing by .01 seconds. To advance, a runner had to be among the top two finishers, and then the next three with the fastest times. Madison Whyte beat her by a whisker by clocking in at 22.55.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden runs fastest qualifying time for 200m final and Sha'Carri Richardson misses out by one place and .01s after finishing behind Madison Whyte in her heat. #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/s5BfSpDmuW — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 3, 2025

Runner’s World reported that McKenzie Long won the competition in 22.12 seconds in the race that took place Aug. 3. Although Richardson did not qualify for the 200-meter final, as the reigning world champion over 100 meters, she has been granted a bye, so she will be competing in the World Championships, which will take place next month in Tokyo. On July 31, she ran a season’s best of 11.07, which is still under the 10.65 that she ran when she took home the world title two years ago.

According to LetsRun.com, Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport July 27 after allegedly assaulting her sprinter boyfriend, Christian Coleman. She was reportedly caught on video pushing Coleman and throwing some headphones at him. After spending 19 hours at the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, she was released. She was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense.

Coleman felt that she did not need to be arrested and spoke to the media about the situation, saying that she had to take a step back and try to do better for herself.

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.”



Christian Coleman shares about Sha’Carri Richardson’s… pic.twitter.com/kxaZHVhh8C — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 4, 2025

There is no word on when she is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges.

