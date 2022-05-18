Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Claims Abuse in Relationship with Female Jamaican Athlete

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who reached the national spotlight after running a personal best time of 10.72 seconds in the 100-meter just weeks before being banned from the Tokyo Olympics due to cannabis use, spoke out this week about alleged abuse in her relationship with an unnamed female Jamaican athlete.

“I don’t understand how someone can just walk out of your life and not care about you anymore,” Richardson wrote in an IG story per VLAD TV.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump,” Richardson added. “I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country and family while they dragged me. I had to deal with [homophobia] and so much more that I’m still healing from.”

She also posted Fetty Wap’s song “The Truth,” highlighting a lyric that says “and I’m tellin’ the truth.”

“Feels amazing living in my truth,” the 22-year-old wrote.

She also posted a photo of herself with her ex before taking it down, according to Yahoo.

Richardson broke records as a freshman at Louisiana State University in 2019 in a sprint to the Olympic trials and became a viral star after messages of support for her and her positive cannabis test which found her barred from the Tokyo Olympics.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Richardson took to Twitter earlier this year to question why 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to continue competing in the Winter Olympics after she failed a pre-Olympics drug test, The New York Post reported. The American track and field star questioned the decision and asked for “a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mine.”

Richardson has had some success. She’s secured brand deals and has resumed her athletic career. According to FloTrack, Richardson surpassed her 2021 100-meter time, running it in10.3 seconds.