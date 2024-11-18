Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sha’Carri Richardson Debuts The Comeback Of Nike’s Air Superfly Running Shoe The Nike-sponsored athlete showed off the women's footwear product in a campaign for the global brand.







Sha’Carri Richardson is debuting the return of Nike Air’s original Superfly running shoes. The Nike-sponsored athlete showed off the women’s footwear product in a campaign for the global brand.

The debut is a perfect fit for Richardson, as the shoe supports runners with its sleek design. According to Sneaker News, the shoe boasts a “streamlined design marked by perforated uppers and a smooth midsole.” Moreover, the outlet shared it “sheds any excess padding for a slim, low-profile fit at the toe — common design principles found in track spikes.”

Richardson wore the original Superfly design created in 2001. In the photoshoot, the track and field athlete dressed in head-to-toe Nike, with a sports jacket, bubble skirt, and knee-high socks to complete the look.

Richardson also announced in her post’s caption that modern-day silhouettes of the classic shoe will be released soon. However, there is no word yet on the new colorways or price for the runner-inspired shoe. Despite this, the sprinter has already taken part in the historic campaign and rollout.

Alongside her lucrative sponsorships with brands like Nike and BeatsByDre, Richardson is paving her way as a force in track and field. After landing on the Olympic squad for the 2024 Paris Games, Richardson took home two medals for her performance in the Games. She took home silver in the 100 meter race, while securing gold in the 4×100 relay.

Nike signed the athlete in March, with reports stating she secured $20 million in the five-year deal. While naysayers feared Nike latched onto the outspoken athlete too soon, Richardson’s wins proved Nike’s bet on her was solid. Her relationship with the shoe giant isn’t new. She wore Nike’s Air Zoom Maxfly spikes at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. At that event, Richardson took home the gold in the 100m, beating Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a new championships record time of 10.65 seconds.

RELATED CONTENT: Sha’Carri Richardson’s Former High School Names Track After Her: ‘I Started My Career on This Track’