‘Oh Ladies!’ Sha’Carri Richardson Leads Olay Roll Call For Paris Olympics As New Brand Ambassador

The world’s fastest woman is front and center in a 15-second advertisement the beauty brand unveiled on Wednesday, June 5. Richardson sports her natural curly fro while kicking off the “Team Olay Roll Call.”

“Oh ladies!” she says to the camera before it shows the other professional women athletes who will also be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics as Olay ambassadors. Soccer player Rose Lavelle catches a soccer ball before tagging in professional climber Natalia Grossman. Olympic gold gymnast Laurie Hernandez appears next as she calls on U.S. Olympian track and field star Athing Mu, who tags Richardson back in.

“Team Oh Lady!” Richardson says once again to close out the spot.

“Oh, hello! #TeamOlay here to compete. See you in Paris, ladies. You bring the game. We’ll bring the better way to wash your face! #GameChanging,” Olay captioned the Instagram video.

The new brand ambassador role was a “no-brainer” for Richardson, who prides herself on maintaining a solid skincare regimen as part of her self-care routine.

“I always make it a priority to decompress,” she tells MSN. “I do whatever my training and emotions require. It’s all about what I’m feeling I need in that moment.”

Richardson grew up using Olay and jumped at the opportunity to partner with the beauty giant for which she has a natural affinity.

“Growing up with my grandmother, Olay is in a lot of childhood memories that I have,” she shared. “This honestly feels like a full circle moment.”

To keep their pores clean, Richardson and the other Olympic athletes are using the new Cleansing Melts, an athlete-approved water-soluble pad that transforms into a rich, creamy lather after contact with water.

“With most cleansing products, your face can be left feeling dry,” she says. “My favorite part about this one is definitely the hydrating factor.”

The Dallas native is taking a positive mindset into the Paris games four years after she missed out on qualifying for Team USA after testing positive for cannabis. Despite the backlash and criticism, Richardson has maintained her confidence and belief in her ability on the field and is ready to represent America overseas and make her country proud.

“You have to be confident in yourself no matter what anyone thinks of you,” she says. “I’m excited about my track career, qualifying to make the USA team, and then going on to run in the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.”

