Sha'Carri Richardson Takes Silver In Comeback Performance At Paris Olympics









Sha’Carri Richardson is finally an Olympic medalist. The track and field star took home silver during the 100-meter finals at the Paris Olympics.

Richardson made her debut on the track, placing in her first final race on Aug 3. The Associated Press reported that the 24-year-old earned silver with 10.87 seconds. She followed St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who won with a time of 10.72 seconds. Another American runner, Melissa Jefferson, secured the bronze medal for Team USA.

However, a slow start potentially stripped Richardson of the first place glory. She took .221 seconds to get off the blocks, which was the slowest time out of all 8 runners in the final. Despite the delay, Richardson’s speed took flight, bypassing all the other racers except for Alfred.

The race marked her official Olympic comeback, showcasing a years-long effort for Richardson to make it to this level. She was initially left out of the Tokyo games in 2021 following positive drug test for THC, the active ingredient found in cannabis.

“This time around, I feel as if it was more − definitely still confident, still my exciting, normal self, but more so the overwhelming feeling of joy,” Richardson said during the U.S. Olympic trials in June, as reported by USA Today.

After three additional years of training and waiting, Richardson was determined to make it to the Olympic stage. Now, she has soothed a decades-long drought for U.S. Track and Field, which has not received a medal for the 100-meter sprint since 1996.

While her redemption fell short of expectations, she did put Team USA back on the podium for the sprints. As for earning Olympic gold, Sha’Carri will most likely have another chance to do so in the 4×100 meter relay. The competition, which the USA last won during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will begin on Aug. 8.

