Shakenna Williams Appointed to the National Women’s Business Council

Shakenna Williams ’94, the executive director for the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College, has been appointed to the National Women’s Business Council (NWBC).

The NWBC is a non-partisan federal advisory council established to serve as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations to the president, Congress, and the Small Business Administration (SBA) on issues of importance to women business owners and entrepreneurs.

Williams, who also founded Babson’s Black Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (BWEL) program, is one of the most influential women in American business, according to a release. She now will share her expertise with the NWBC, whose members have diverse expertise including entrepreneurship, finance, international business, lending and investment and corporate governance.

“I am grateful for this opportunity,” said Williams, who will serve a three-year term as a non-voting member of the council.

“The SBA and CWEL are committed to assisting women business owners at every stage of their life cycle—from startup, growth and succession strategies — with a focus on strategies that encourage women-owned businesses to participate in federal contracts as well as other opportunities available through federal agencies.”

