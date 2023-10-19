Tupac’s Brother Reveals Diddy Personally Denied Involvement In Pac’s Murder

Tupac Shakur’s older brother, Mopreme Shakur, recently shed light on a personal conversation he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs concerning Diddy’s alleged involvement in the murder of the rap icon.

Mopreme revisited the details of this conversation during an interview on “The Art of Dialogue,” a platform that had previously hosted Tupac murder suspect Keefe D. The interview provided intriguing insights into a critical chapter of hip-hop history, TMZ reported.



Mopreme recollected a phone call with Diddy and his desire for a direct, “man-to-man” conversation about his noninvolvement in Tupac’s 1996 murder. The call reportedly occurred in the early 2000s, coinciding with the publication of a 2008 Los Angeles Times story by Chuck Philips which implicated Diddy in the tragic murder of Tupac but was later discredited after FBI reports cited in the story were revealed to be falsified.

The interview offered a unique glimpse into Mopreme’s ongoing quest for answers surrounding his brother’s untimely demise. Keefe, a central figure in the investigation into Tupac’s murder, had previously hinted at Diddy’s involvement behind the scenes, further complicating the narrative. With Keefe’s potential future trial and testimony hanging in the balance, it remains uncertain how the story will unfold.

As the hip-hop community and the public continue to grapple with these mysteries, the desire for an official verdict remains palpable.



🤦‍♂️LMAO 😆Brother Love, show some love. Damn should have just sent this fool a few dollars. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/vXWeHFbe04 — 50cent (@50cent) October 15, 2023