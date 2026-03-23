News by Kandiss Edwards Prayers Up! Essence Magazine’s Former EIC Susan Taylor Lays Daughter To Rest In New York Taylor King, 57, is the daughter of former Essence Editor-in-Chief Susan L. Taylor.







On March 22, funeral services for Shana-Nequai Taylor King took place at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. Taylor-King, the daughter of former Essence Editor-in-Chief Susan L. Taylor, died March 5. Her cause of death is unknown.

Taylor King was reportedly a mother of one and a fixture at charitable events in New York. According to Primeter, Taylor King is survived by her adult daughter, Amina Suzanne King, whom she shared with former Knicks player Bernard King.

In an Instagram post, Taylor thanked family and friends for their support and requested donations to honor her daughter’s memory.

“In lieu of flowers, they ask that you consider supporting children living in poverty with a gift in Shana’s name to the National CARES Mentoring Movement.”

Harriette Cole, author and former fashion director of Essence, posted a video on Instagram to share a small snippet of Taylor King’s service.

“So many came together today to honor the life of Shana Nequai Taylor King, Susan Taylor’s beloved daughter. It was a bittersweet day. The legacy of Essence magazine under Susan Taylor’s watch filled Abyssinian Baptist Church. The pulpit brimmed with stories of this beautiful woman’s life as it unfolded over 57 years. We shed tears, shared hugs and reveled in being able to hug one another just a bit tighter. All love.”

An outpouring of love was shown in the comments on the post.

@1358balu_ expressed shock: “What? The baby girl we were introduced to when we first met Susan the seventies has earned her wings? Beautiful soul, fly high and know you were loved far and near with a mighty love…”

@donblakeley241 stated: “So sorry for Ms. Taylor. I will never forget the hug she gave me at her speaking event. She is so kind and beautiful. Prayers to her and her family on a terrible loss, burying your baby.”

@shelleyalcinay shared a memory: “Susan Taylor sending my deepest condolences.. Shana and I were both freshman residents of Frazier Hall in the memorable Tubman Quadrangle at Howard University. She was a remarkable individual.”

@thelmairenetaylor wrote a prayer: “A very sad and tragic loss for us all. She will be deeply missed. My deepest condolences and prayers for her Family Members. May God comfort and give them peace during their time of mourning and deep sorrow, Amen.”

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