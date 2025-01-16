Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Sixth Person Arrested In Jontay Porter Gambling Scandal, Text Messages Revealed In Court Shane Hennen was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 13 at an airport in Las Vegas as he was boarding a flight to Panama







The scandal involving former NBA player Jontay Porter has just ensnared another as the sixth person implicated in the scheme was arrested.

According to The Associated Press, Shane Hennen was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 13, at an airport in Las Vegas as he was boarding a flight to Panama. He was released without bail after being arraigned on charges including wire fraud conspiracy. He allegedly placed bets through proxies after other people who were involved in the scheme informed him about Porter’s plans for an NBA game that took place on Jan. 26, 2024. He also was privy to another NBA game on March 20 and informed other people to place bets.

Porter, who was playing for the Toronto Raptors at the time, has already pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing that has been scheduled for May. Among the other four people involved, two have pleaded guilty, another has pleaded not guilty, and the fourth person hasn’t entered a plea. It’s been reported that there may still be others who were a part of the scheme.

While playing in the league, Porter admitted to withdrawing from games, saying he was injured or sick, knowing he informed others of his plans so they could bet on him underperforming. Court documents revealed text messages sent from Porter to his alleged co-conspirators during the time of the crimes.