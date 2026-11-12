‘Health Is Wealth’ Podcast: Shcnelle Acevedo On Why Fitness Is Key To Entrepreneurial Success

For BAM Digital Media Founder Shcnelle Acevedo, fitness is more than a commitment to physical health. It’s a practice that has strengthened her confidence, discipline, and entrepreneurial approach.

In an episode of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Health Is Wealth series, hosted by BE’s Chief Content Officer Alfred Edmond Jr., Acevedo discussed balancing motherhood, business, and wellness while emphasizing the importance of prioritizing personal health.

Acevedo began her entrepreneurial journey as a mommy blogger in 2011 before leaving her corporate job to pursue entrepreneurship full-time. Her company, BAM Digital Media, now teaches children digital literacy, including social media awareness, online safety, and content creation.

However, Acevedo credits a major turning point in her professional journey to completing her first marathon in 2015.

“Running that marathon made me feel like I was invincible, like I could do anything in the world,” she said.

Within months, she left her corporate career, carrying that newfound confidence into entrepreneurship.

Now a mother of three, Acevedo maintains a fitness routine incorporating running, cycling, and strength training. She credits lifting weights with improving her endurance and challenging her perceived physical limitations.

Beyond exercise, Acevedo emphasized four wellness priorities for busy entrepreneurs: scheduling workouts, getting adequate sleep, allowing time to recover, and maintaining regular medical appointments.

“I would block off that time in the schedule to work out, no matter what,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, particularly for entrepreneurs who often prioritize their businesses over personal needs.

“The doctor is non-negotiable,” Acevedo said.

Edmond, a professional natural bodybuilder and prostate cancer survivor, echoed her message, emphasizing regular screenings and the importance of rest and recovery.

For Acevedo, maintaining a successful business begins with recognizing that personal wellness deserves the same consistency and commitment as professional responsibilities.

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