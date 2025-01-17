Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn How This Former Warehouse Worker Secured A $132K Tech Role Without A Bachelor’s Degree A 33-year-old Scrum Master earning $132,000 annually reveals her journey to success without a Bachelor's Degree.







Meet Shanelle Gibson, a 33-year-old Scrum Master now earning $132,000 annually—just a decade after working 12-hour warehouse shifts for barely $15 an hour. Gibson secured her six-figure salary without a college degree and is sharing insight and inspiration for anyone looking to do the same.

“Whether you succeed in college or not doesn’t define who you are as a person,” she told CNBC Make It as part of their Ditching the Degree series.

“You can read books and take boot camps online; there are so many ways to improve your skills. Whatever it is that you want to do, if you have the right attitude and put the work in, you’ll achieve it.”

It all began in 2015 when Gibson, then 23, had an epiphany while folding clothes in a warehouse. She realized her current job wasn’t the career path she envisioned for herself.

Gibson watched as friends graduated from college and launched high-paying careers. At the same time, she navigated her own path after leaving Valdosta State University in Georgia to avoid piling up student loan debt.

“I just had this ‘aha moment’ where I looked around at these mountains of boxes and tired people working alongside me and thought, ’I shouldn’t be here; I feel like I’m destined for more than this minimum wage job. I’m not happy in,” Gibson recalled. “That propelled me to quit and just start applying everywhere.”

Determined to make a change, Gibson uploaded her resume to Craigslist, where a hiring manager at ParkingSoft, a parking management software startup, spotted her application and invited her to interview for a phone dispatcher role at their Atlanta office. After securing the job, Gibson quickly impressed her team and was promoted within weeks to customer support analyst due to her initiative in solving customer issues rather than simply passing calls to the service team.

The experience, along with her previous work in retail, all aided in Gibson’s transition into Scrum Master work.

“That job started my tech career,” she said of her time at ParkingSpot. “All of the technical skills I learned doing that job – from SQL [a programming language] to JIRA [project tracking software] made me a more confident, competitive candidate for higher-paying tech jobs, even without a degree.”

After holding several customer service roles, Gibson grew increasingly frustrated with the monotony of the work. She confided in a friend, who suggested she explore becoming a Scrum Master. After further review, Gibson decided to take a two-day course at Scrum Alliance, where she earned her Scrum Master certification for about $400.

According to Coursera, a Scrum Master is “to use Agile project management to champion a project, teams, and team members. Since Scrum Masters can work in many settings, your tasks and responsibilities may vary. Depending on where you work, you may find yourself taking on the role of a facilitator, coach, or project manager. Your duties will often vary from day to day but might include:

Updating activities in a project management tracking tool

Leading daily stand-up meetings, reviews, demos, and other project-related meetings

Supporting team members in their tasks

Coaching the team on Scrum principles and best practices

Facilitating open discussion and conflict resolution

Proactively identify and resolve issues”

Not long after earning her certification, Gibson secured her first Scrum Master position at UnitedHealthcare. In 2022, she advanced her career by joining her current company as a lead Scrum Master, earning a salary of well over $100,000 annually.

“I knew that I was capable and hardworking, but society tells us that you need a college degree to land a high-paying job,” she said.

“Hitting that milestone helped me realize that there’s no special formula to earning six figures; it’s up to you to decide how hard you’re willing to work toward that goal and not let something like a degree requirement limit you.”

RELATED CONTENT: FDA Finally Revokes FD&C Red No. 3 For Food And Drugs