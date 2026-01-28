Shaniqua Tompkins Claims She Was Threatened To Sign Life Rights Contract With 50 Cent’s G-Unit Books

Shaniqua Tompkins, the mother of 50 Cent’s first son, said she signed away her life rights to G-Unit, 50 Cent’s company, because she feared for her life.

According to AllHipHop, Tompkins, who signed the life rights deal in 2007, said that G-Unit intimidated her and broke the terms of the agreement. She is responding to a lawsuit brought by G-Unit Books, which is suing Tompkins for breaching the life-rights deal when she began talking about 50 Cent in interviews and on social media.

She has accused 50 Cent of physical and verbal abuse while she was pregnant and while they were in a relationship.

Tompkins signed the deal that was supposed to give G-Unit Books broad, exclusive rights to her life story, name, and likeness, while restricting her from telling her side of the story without the company’s approval.

She now says the intimidation was initiated by 50 Cent’s then-manager, Chris Lighty, who has died. Tompkins says she received repeated phone calls from him, insisting she “had to sign the agreement,” even after she declined.

She claims Lighty tracked her down and appeared at a Las Vegas hotel room with another man to get her to sign the agreement.

“During this encounter, Mr. Lighty told me that I would suffer severe consequences if I did not sign the agreement,” Tompkins said. She said she wasn’t allowed to read the full contract and was only shown the signature page, and she was made to sign it on the spot.

“Fearing for my life and for my children’s lives, I signed the agreement under extreme duress,” and that she “had no meaningful choice.”

She also claims G-Unit Books did not hold up their end of the bargain. The company was supposed to pay $80,000, but she only received $35,000 after they took $5,000 to pay a lawyer (allegedly one of 50’s attorneys) she says she never hired.

Tompkins argues that the company “did not honor the agreement it now claims to enforce,” and she should not be bound to a contract it allegedly broke first.

The affidavit also says that during this time, her relationship with 50 Cent was. not in a good space, so she was emotionally and financially dependent on him and under pressure from people in his circle. She also stated that she was a stay-at-home mother “entirely financially dependent on” the rapper, and left a house-flipping business at the insistence of 50 Cent.

RELATED CONTENT: Jadakiss Will Host ‘Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX,’ A Podcast Series Powered By 50 Cent