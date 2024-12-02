Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shannon Sharpe Explains Why His Dog Is Allowed On His Lap At Thanksgiving Dinner Table Sharpe proceeded to double down on how his pets are treated like family.







The only ones not allowed to dine at Shannon Sharpe’s table are his haters. The sports commentator clapped back at naysayers who opposed his dog sitting on his lap during Thanksgiving dinner.

Sharpe defended his actions in his own home after X users condemned him for letting his dog sit on his lap during mealtime. The social media beef started after Sharpe posted a video wishing others a Happy Thanksgiving, but with his dog happily sitting on his lap.

Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours! 🦃🍞🍂 pic.twitter.com/0bW06fmXkB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 29, 2024

X users immediately began to question the former NFL athlete and his decision. However, Sharpe proceeded to double down on how his pets are treated like family.

“They sleep in the bed also,” he responded to one commenter grossed out by the clip.

After Sharpe made clear that he feels comfortable with letting his companion sit with him at dinner, he made sure to put those who felt different in their place. Another example include an opposer calling the dog’s presence at dinner “out of pocket.”

What makes you think I’m going allow you 2 tell me what I should do at my house? https://t.co/xRRNCWKhkv — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 29, 2024

In response, Sharpe told them, “What makes you think I’m going allow you [to] tell me what I should do at my house.”

The “Nightcap” podcaster got even more snappy in his responses. He told a naysayer that they have virtually no chance of dining with him at his house anyway.

What do you think your chances are of you having a meal at my hm? 1 and how many octillion https://t.co/WSUgTmUV84 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 29, 2024

“What do you think your chances are of you having a meal at my [home]? 1 and how many octillion,” questioned the “Club Shay Shay” host.

Clearly, Sharpe was not tolerating any negativity toward his animal friends. After going off on a few haters, Sharpe continued business as usual with his sports commentary.

The headline-making star is not afraid to speak out, and has often found himself amid media controversy. More recently, Sharpe landed in hot water for getting intimate on Instagram Live. While unknowingly filming the interaction, Sharpe yelled his lady friend’s name, Michelle, during the live.

