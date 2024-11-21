HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shannon Sharpe Salutes HBCU Wide Receiver Who Broke His Record At Savannah State The football legend gave props to Da'Shun Mitchell during his podcast.







Shannon Sharpe praised the wide receiver at his HBCU alma mater for breaking his record for catching yards.

The football legend gave props to Da’Shun Mitchell during his Nightcap podcast. In Savannah State’s last game of the 2024 season against fellow HBCU Benedict College, Mitchell had a memorable game with 227 yards on 12 catches. Despite the Tigers losing 35-27, Mitchell still claimed his throne by beating Sharpe’s 221-yard record set in 1989.

While the collegiate athlete did not appear on the episode, Sharpe spoke to his co-host, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, about the record-breaking performance. However, Sharpe seemed happy that HBCU senior’s performance surpassed his, stating he was glad to set the bar.

“Da’Shun Mitchell had a hell of a game,” Sharpe began, as reported by HBCU Gameday. “Twelve catches, 227 yards, and two touchdowns. Why is that important? The 227 yards in a single game set the record by a Savannah State receiver—breaking the record held by Shannon Sharpe–of seven catches, 221 yards, and two touchdowns.”

After Johnson jokingly told him to beat the new record, Sharpe emphasized his support of the young man.

“No, Ocho, I’m glad,” the Hall of Famer continued. “Hopefully, I inspired him. When I was there, I didn’t have anybody to look up to. There weren’t many numbers to chase. I just wanted to set the bar. And after 35 years, he broke it. Salute the young bull.”

Mitchell’s performance throughout the season made him a First-Team All-Conference player. His stats could also result in an NFL future for the all-star player, just as it once did for Sharpe. Since his career shift from athlete to media personality, Sharpe has often joined fellow HBCU alum and “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith in public support and outreach to historically Black schools.

Sharpe added, “When a Savannah State Tiger does something great—especially as a receiver—I’m proud. That’s what we do… Congratulations, on everything you’ve accomplished. Savannah State — that’s what we do.”

