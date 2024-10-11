Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Shannon Sharpe Took Bad Financial Advice and Missed Out On Google and Netflix Investments, ‘I’d Have Been A Billionaire’ Shannon Sharpe wishes he invested in Google 20 years ago when he had the chance.







Shannon Sharpe believes he’d be a part of the Billionaire Boys Club today if he hadn’t taken poor financial advice years ago.

During a conversation about money and investing with business mogul and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on his Club Shay Shay platform, Sharpe recounted how he once considered an early investment in Google, but decided against it after his financial advisor advised him not to.

“I remember when Google came out, and they thought the shares were going to open up at about $85 a share,” Sharpe recalled. “And I remember saying to my financial guys, ‘You know what, I’ve just signed with the Ravens, I have some money. Man, I’d like to buy $300,000 worth [of Google shares].’”

Sharpe’s financial advisor thought Google’s shares were overpriced at $115 and convinced him to pass on the investment. Reflecting on it now, Sharpe realizes how much he could have gained in the long run had he purchased the stock at that price. Sharpe also noted an early investment opportunity in Netflix that he passed up.

“That motherf— ther!” Sharpe exclaimed to Cuban. “I’d have been a billionaire with you!”

“You f—ked up,” Cuban said with a laugh.

After a 14-season NFL career and transitioning into becoming a successful sports commentator and podcast host, Sharpe has built a net worth of $14 million. During his time in the NFL, he earned $22.3 million in salary, which included a four-year $13.8 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and a $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos in 2002.

Since retiring, Sharpe has served as a sports commentator on CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and ESPN. His latest commentary can be found on ESPN First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe also crafted a cognac he can be seen drinking on his Club Shay Shay platform, Le Portier Shay VSOP Cognac.

Considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history, Sharpe ranks third in career receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for his position. In 2011, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.