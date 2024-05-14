Shannon Sharpe Is ‘Ready To Move On’ After Beef With Shaquille O’Neal

After Inside the NBA host Shaquille O’Neal released a scathing diss track attacking Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe, the beef may be a short one, as Sharpe stated he is “ready to move on.”

According to People, the two Hall of Famers engaged in a back-and-forth that led to Shaq releasing the lyrics directed at Sharpe on his Instagram account. As Sharpe was approached on the red carpet at the Webby Awards on May 13 about the friction between the two, he stated that he has no problems with the TNT commentator.

He was questioned on if he was going to respond to Shaq’s latest jab and he responded by saying he wouldn’t.

“I mean, I don’t have no problem with Shaq,” he told People. “He said what he said, I’m ready to move on.”

The beef started when Shaq told NBA MVP winner, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic that he didn’t deserve the award and that Oklahoma Thunder star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was more deserving. Sharpe stated that O’Neal was jealous because he only earned one MVP award, compared to Jokic getting his third one.

Shaq initially responded by dissing Sharpe on his Instagram account, “If you ain’t ranked in the top ten in your profession, then you can’t speak on me. Don’t forget I know what you did to get where you at. Me, jealous lol sounds like you jealous. I know you tryna stay relevant by gossiping on your podcast.”

But the NBA Hall of Famer didn’t stop there as he continued the beef by writing some rap lyrics dissing the NFL Hall of Famer and posted it immediately before Sharpe could even reply. Shaq commented on the post telling friends, who may be mutual acquaintances of both Hall of Famers, that he will not entertain having a sit-down with Sharpe.

RELATED CONTENT: Keke Palmer, Shannon Sharpe, And More Hit The Stage To Accept Their Webby Awards