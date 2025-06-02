Shannon Sharpe Cuts Mic On ‘Nightcap’ Tour Amid $50M Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe will not be coming to a city near you. Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have announced the postponement of their “Nightcap” Podcast tour to 2026 amid Sharpe’s lawsuit.

The podcasting host made the announcement on a May 23 episode of “Nightcap,” his nightly sports talk show with Johnson. Sharpe shared that the duo will not hit the road for the “NSFW” tour across America. Baller Alert reposted the news to social media.

“We’ve decided to postpone the Nightcap tour,” confirmed the NFL Hall of Famer.

According to The Grio, the “Nightcap” host originally broke the news of the tour in March. It was set to begin June 13 in Baltimore, with plans to stop through seven other cities such as Philadelphia, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

While “Nightcap” fans will be amiss this summer, Sharpe let viewers know that they intend to reboot the tour in 2026.

“We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better,” added Sharpe. “But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now…to postpone the tour. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you in 2026.”

While Sharpe did not explicitly state why the postponement occurred, many could assume the reason stems from the ongoing lawsuit against him. A “Jane Doe” out of Nevada filed the lawsuit against the 56-year-old April 20. She has claimed sexual assault and battery, among other accusations.

The unidentified woman says their relationship began after meeting the “Club Shay Shay” host when she was 19-year-old. They went on to have a “consensual rocky relationship” that she alleges turned into harassment after she tried breaking ties.

The news has since stunted Sharpe’s own hosting gigs. He has taken a backseat as on-air talent for ESPN’s “First Take” in light of the matter. However, he has maintained his innocence and intends to fight the case. Despite this, his podcasts have continued to air new episodes.

