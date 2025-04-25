Shannon Sharpe Will ‘Step Aside’ From ESPN While Fighting Sexual Assault Allegations

After being hit with a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit, ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe has stated he will “step aside temporarily” from his duties on the network as he plans to “return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

In a statement posted to his social media account, the NFL Hall of Famer expressed his innocence once again while stating he will not be appearing on ESPN. He intends to spend time with his family as he fights the allegations leveled against him by a woman he said he was in a relationship with.

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100 % consensual.

“At this junction I am eliciting to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.

“I will be devoting my time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.

“I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, friends and colleagues.”

Sharpe has decided to step away from his hosting duties after a woman filed a suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, accusing the host of Club Shay Shay of sexually assaulting her while the two were in what she described as a “rocky consensual relationship.”

In her lawsuit, she claims to have been abused by the former football player through physical force and emotional distress. She stated that he became increasingly controlling, verbally abusive, and violent. She alleges that he threatened to kill her and recorded their sexual encounters without her permission.

ESPN released a statement agreeing with Sharpe’s decision to take a break while this dispute plays out.

“This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

Sharpe is a three-time Super Bowl champion who has been an analyst on FS1 and ESPN as well as hosting his own podcasts, Club Shay Shay and Nightcap. Sharpe did not mention if those two shows will also be on hiatus.

