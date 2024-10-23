Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton The James Men Made History On The Lakers Opening Night This was the first time in NBA history that a father and son played in the same game on the same team at the same time during the regular season.







Future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James started the new season, his 22nd, by making history when he and his son, Bronny, played on the same basketball court for a regular-season game. This was the first time in NBA history that a father and son played the same game on the same team at the same time during the regular season.

After making history in the preseason by performing the same feat, the two Los Angeles Lakers’ accomplishment was witnessed by immediate family members. Another father-son duo who played in the same sport (Major League Baseball) for the same team in the same season, Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey, Jr., were on hand to take part in history. The historic moment took place with four minutes left in the first half.

LeBron James.

Bronny James. The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/naadFLoPmh — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2024

Once history was made, it was back to business. Bronny, who has received tepid reviews for his play on the basketball court for the past two years, did not re-enter the game after the first half ended. Critics have panned his play after a lackluster freshman season (his only one before declaring for the NBA Draft) at the University of Southern California and a not-so-thrilling NBA Summer League debut. After being picked in the second round of the NBA Draft at No. 55, his play has not garnered enough support to justify him being on the same team as his father. He is expected to spend significant time in the G League in hopes of developing the skills needed to have a successful career in the NBA.

The Lakers ended up beating their opponents, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on the Lakers home floor at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 23, the first game of the current season, 110-103. The historic match led to the Lakers’ first opening-season victory in eight years.

RELATED CONTENT: A$AP Rocky To Buy Soccer Club In $16M Deal With Investment Group