Shaq Gifts Star Freshman Athlete At University Of Pittsburgh A Spanking, New SUV







A standout student-athlete starting her first year at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will be arriving on campus in a brand-new SUV, gifted by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Tamara “Firefly” Humphries, 18, has made a name for herself as a standout wrestler in the Pittsburgh area. Her hard work earned her a full-ride scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, but she didn’t have a car to get there.

After gaining a large social media following for her wrestling skills, Humphries received an unexpected Instagram DM from a fan well-versed in turning athletic talent into success.

”He DM’ed me on Instagram. It was a casual DM, and I was like, ‘Uh, is this real?’” Humphries told CBS News of the DM she received from O’Neal.

The four-time NBA champion reached out to offer Humphries support in any way she needed. When he learned she didn’t have a car, O’Neal quickly took action, securing her parents’ approval first.

”He FaceTimed my parents,” Humphries said.

“She said, ‘Shaq’s going to call you. I gave him your number.’ I was like, ‘What?’” her father, DeAndre Humphries, recalled.

Along with the new car, O’Neal gifted Humphries with some words of wisdom to take with her to college.

“You keep body slamming people, you keep listening, and you keep your grades up. I love you and no boys. Stay away from them boys,” O’Neal said.

Humphries says receiving a new car along with guidance from a sports legend is a truly priceless gift.

“Unreal. That’s how it was. That’s amazing. Those are the only words I can use for it,” she shared.

Now, she’s headed to college, ready to make her mark in collegiate wrestling and set her sights on competing in the Olympics.

“I’m going to keep the journey going, live for everybody, and we’re all going to do this together and get some Olympic titles,” Humphries said.

