Shaquille O’Neal Launches Self-Named Fragrance Exclusively At JCPenney

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is releasing his own self-named fragrance, Shaquille O’Neal at JCPenney.

The entrepreneur has entered the fragrance business with his eponymous scent, which debuted exclusively at JCPenney. O’Neal has been in a partnership with the retailer for seven years, and this new venture adds to the successful collaboration between the two entities. Anyone interested in the “sophisticated eau de toilette” will be able to purchase it at the retailer, in person or online, for the first six months before it becomes available at other locations.

“This fragrance is all about presence,” said O’Neal in a written statement. “It’s strong, smooth, and leaves a mark, just like I aim to do in everything I take on. I wanted something luxurious but still within reach, and this is it.”



His first signature fragrance is described as a bold and sophisticated eau de toilette, designed to embody strength, confidence, and presence, just like the former basketball player. Shaquille O’Neal, the fragrance, is available for $55 and gives you 4.2 oz/125 ml of a scent that captures a woody amber blend, opening with bright bergamot, grapefruit, and black pepper, layered with cardamom, suede, and benzoin, and grounded by tonka bean, amber, and musk.

“Fragrance is one of the top-performing categories for JCPenney Beauty, and our customers love a great celebrity scent,” said Jo Osborne, SVP, GMM Beauty, Center Core & Footwear at JCPenney. “Shaq has been an incredible partner to us through his Shaquille O’Neal XLG big and tall line, which has been a customer favorite for seven years. We’re thrilled to grow that partnership by introducing his signature fragrance to our collection, as we continue to deliver affordable luxuries our customers love.”

Shaquille O’Neal can be purchased now at JCPenney stores and online at jcpenney.com.

