Education by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton From Court to Couch: Shaq’s Studying To Become A Sports Psychologist The former NBA player he is currently working on his Master's of Liberal Arts degree at Louisiana State University







Former Louisiana State University student Shaquille O’Neal is pursuing a master’s degree at his alma mater to become a sports psychologist.

The NBA Hall of Famer appeared on NBC’s The Today Show in May and discussed his pursuit, stating that he is currently working on his master of liberal arts degree. Although the retired basketball player possseses several degrees, he has a purpose in obtaining this latest one.

“So I’m working on my master’s of liberal arts right now at LSU. I’m the type who, if I don’t believe you, finds it difficult. And this is no disrespect to sports psychologists, but if you haven’t been in certain situations, how can you help me out in certain situations?” the NBA on TNT commentator said.

He feels that, having played sports his whole life, he can relate and offer advice based on his experience, as well as his training in the field.

“So, in my mind, in my weird mind, I want to be a sports psychologist, and I want to be the first sports psychologist that’s available on the academia side and available on the sports side. I think people know in sports situations, they know that I’ve been there and done that.”

It’s puzzling to see how Shaq manages to get any sleep these days. Outside of his duties covering NBA games (as well as running many of the companies he owns or is involved with), he is the President of Reebok Basketball. Starting June 4, you can log in to your Netflix account to see him working with the brand to try to bring them back to prominence.

Shaq can be seen in the docuseries Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal. The series focuses on the former Los Angeles Lakers center making executive decisions to help revitalize the brand that sponsored him, as well as the Vice President of Reebok Basketball, Allen Iverson, during their respective NBA careers.

