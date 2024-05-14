Shaquille ‘Big Diesel’ O’Neal Releases Shannon Sharpe Diss

Right on the heels of the epic hip-hop battle between Canada’s Drake and Compton’s Kendrick Lamar comes another beef between two different heavyweights that was totally unexpected. Shaquille “Big Diesel” O’Neal has verbally dissed Shannon “Shay Shay” Sharpe on a song he recorded and released on May 10.

According to The New York Post, this latest “battle” started after Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the third time in four seasons. When speaking to Jokic last week after he was announced as the winner, Shaq told Jokic that, in his opinion, he didn’t deserve the award and that Oklahoma Thunder star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was more deserving.

Shaq told Jokic (whose nickname is Joker) on a recent episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” “Joker, as the president of the Big Man Alliance—you are the vice president of the Big Man Alliance—you know I love you. The best player in the league, I want to congratulate you.”

“I want you to hear it from me first; I thought SGA should have been the MVP. That’s no disrespect to you, but congratulations.”

In response to Shaq expressing his true thoughts, Sharpe shared his thoughts on his podcast, “Nightcap,” while discussing the situation with Chad Johnson and Gilbert Arenas. Sharpe stated that O’Neal was jealous that he only earned one MVP award compared to Jokic getting his third one.

“Shaq is never brought up in [GOAT conversations],” Sharpe said. “And I think a part of him is envious of that.”

This set up Shaq to respond, initially on social media. Showing his disappointment in Sharpe calling him jealous, Shaq wrote on his Instagram account, “If you ain’t ranked in the top ten in your profession, then you can’t speak on me. Don’t forget I know what you did to get where you at. Me, jealous lol sounds like you jealous. I know you tryna stay relevant by gossiping on your podcast.”

But the NBA Hall of Famer didn’t stop there. He wrote a rap dissing the NFL Hall of Famer and posted it not even a day later.

He also tells his friends, who may be mutual acquaintances of the Hall of Famers, that he will not entertain having a sitdown with Sharpe.