Shaq's Lawyers Say Legal Papers Were 'Tossed' at His Moving Car

After successfully evading attorneys trying to serve him papers in a lawsuit against FTX celebrity endorsers, Shaquille O’Neal was finally served the legal documents. But not so fast! According to lawyers representing O’Neal, he was never properly served, and because of this, the claims against the NBA Hall of Famer should be dismissed.

According to Business Insider, in a recent court filing, Shaq’s attorneys said the legal paperwork was “tossed” in front of Shaq’s car as he drove away from his Georgia residence. They also claim the documents were left “on the road where they landed.”

“Mr. O’Neal has not evaded service by failing to be at the residences where plaintiffs belatedly attempted service or by driving past strangers who approached his car.”

This latest action by the TNT commentator has placed Adam Moskowitz, managing partner at The Moskowitz Law Firm, in disbelief.

In a written statement to the media outlet, he says, “It is really disappointing and surreal. The video will show Mr. O’Neal finally being served, after many months of hiding, as he attempts to possibly injure the process server. We expected better from an officer of the law. Mr. O’Neal and his lawyers need to stop running and finally deal with the serious allegations.”

In March, Moskowitz tweeted that his law firm finally got the paperwork to Shaq after he evaded them for months. He represents investors in the cryptocurrency company FTX who filed a class-action lawsuit against the retired basketball player and other celebrities who endorsed the firm.

Earlier this year, The New York Post reported that Shaq was successfully avoiding being served the legal documents from the lawsuit. O’Neal is among several celebrities named in the case filed in December based on their involvement with the bankrupted cryptocurrency company FTX. Other stars, like NBA champion Stephen Curry, and NFL champion, Tom Brady, were also named in the lawsuit filed by an investor in the company, Edwin Garri.

The company, previously the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange behind Binance, filed for bankruptcy in November.