Shaquille O’Neal’s $180K Custom Range Rover Allegedly Stolen In Shipping Scam

A custom-made Range Rover for NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has been reported missing, and the car customization company has offered a reward for information leading to its return.

According to The New York Post, the luxury truck, which was customized for Shaq’s big 7’11” frame, has disappeared, as it was being shipped from Atlanta to Louisiana. Insiders think the information about the Range Rover’s transportation may have been intercepted due to a hack.

The brand-new car was being customized by Effortless Motors, the same place that helped Shaq get his former teammate, Kobe Bryant’s 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser, fully restored as a gift to Bryant’s mother, Pam, earlier this summer. She was given the vehicle Aug. 23, which would have been the late NBA legend’s 47th birthday.

The company has offered a $10,000 reward for the $180,000 vehicle. With the planned customizations, the car’s expected value would have increased to approximately $300,000.

The Range was being transported Oct. 20. While the car was on the road, after trying to track down the vehicle, the company discovered it had gone missing en route to the intended destination. Now, Effortless fears that it is in the hands of nefarious perpetrators.

TMZ Sports reported that Effortless released a statement about the theft of Shaq’s vehicle.

“Effortless Motors was the authorized selling dealership and arranged transport through a third-party company that appeared fully verified. Upon the vehicle’s scheduled delivery, it was discovered that the company’s internal systems had been compromised and hijacked, resulting in the car being unlawfully taken during transit.

“We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously. This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network. We are working closely with law enforcement and federal investigators to recover the vehicle and hold those responsible accountable.”

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office (GA) stated that someone may have impersonated the shipping company, allowing them to take possession of the Range. An investigation is taking place to determine how this may have happened.

