Shaq Says Gorillas 'Go Crazy' When They See Him, Miami Zoo Exec Confirms

Even gorillas at the zoo try to square up with Shaquille O’Neal, NBA’s former ‘Big Man.’

In a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the former basketball star shared his experience every time he comes across a great ape at the zoo. The discussion initially started from his contemplation about growing his gray hair out. He joked that he would be more like a “silverback” gorilla in his comedic fashion than a “silver fox.”

O’Neal explained that gorillas “go crazy” when he visits the zoos.