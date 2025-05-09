Netflix Announces ‘Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal’ Detailing Hall of Famer’s Work With Reebok

After hiring NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson to help revitalize the brand, Reebok has teamed with Netflix to produce a docu-series showcasing their efforts.

A trailer was released announcing that the series will air on Netflix June 4. The project, Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal, will focus on the former Orlando Magic center making executive decisions to bring back the brand that sponsored him and Iverson during the heydays of their respective NBA careers.

“Reebok was Shaquille O’Neal’s first sponsor, and now we will follow him as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball to try and revive this struggling brand and restore it to its former glory. Along with Allen Iverson as VP, we will follow Shaq and the team hustling to pull it off at the Reebok HQ in Boston.”

When the brand hired Shaq as the President of Reebok Basketball, one of his first moves was to sign Angel Reese, a fellow LSU (Louisiana State University) phenom (Shaq attended the school 1989–1992), in 2023.

Shaq and Iverson’s close bond to hip-hop during their playing days meant that they, like hip-hop fans, enjoyed the culture. As such, the duo talked about launching two classic Reebok collections from two of the genre’s most successful businessmen.

In March 2024, during an episode of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, they discussed possibly bringing back Jay-Z’s S. Carter Collection and 50 Cent’s G-Unit Collection, both popular when released.

The S. Carter Collection was named after Jay-Z’s given name, Shawn Carter, and the G-Unit Collection represented 50’s company name, which started as a record label and is now the name of his film and television studio (located in Shreveport, Louisiana) and production company.

“I know it’s not going to be easy relaunching Reebok,” O’Neal said in the trailer. “We’re going up against some major brands, however, we on your ass.”

