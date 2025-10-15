Shareef O’Neal Signs With Wasserman Group

Basketball player Shareef O’Neal has signed with Wasserman Group, a sports marketing and talent management company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Basketball Wives franchise starter Shaunie Henderson will be represented by Wasserman to expand his opportunities, working with the company’s marketing, media, and entertainment divisions. The company announced its addition to its roster on social media.

“Let’s welcome Shareef O’Neal to #TeamWass! We’re excited to work with Shareef as he continues to expand his career at the intersection of sports, media, and entertainment.”

Jamie Stein and Matt Massimino from The Montag Group will represent the younger O’Neal.

“As I step into this next chapter and focus on building an empire beyond the court, Wasserman was the obvious choice,” O’Neal said in a written statement. “I’m grateful for their belief in me and excited to push boundaries and create a legacy that goes far beyond the game.”

Shareef currently works with his father as the creative strategist for the Shaq Brand. He was signed to the Sacramento Kings G League team, the Stockton Kings, last year after playing with the G League Ignite. Before the Kings picked him up, he had worked with his father to help rebrand Reebok, where Shaq is the president of basketball operations.

With Wasserman, he anticipates making moves in the entertainment industry without having to bounce a basketball, like his dad, who acted and rapped in addition to hooping.

“Shareef has a compelling voice and represents the next generation of basketball and entertainment culture. I’m excited to work with Shareef and his team to grow his brand across the sports media landscape,” Stein said.

