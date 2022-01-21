Sharifah Hardie, CEO of IT TV Network, Launches Black Guest List’ – A New Platform Connecting Authority Black Voices with Media Opportunities

Black Guest List is a newly launched platform that provides media outlets immediate access to Black influencers, thought leaders, politicians, business professionals, authors, entertainers, and artists interested in locating media opportunities.

Historically, it has been hard for hosts to find people from diverse backgrounds to interview. Black Guest List makes finding these guests simple, by creating a comprehensive searchable database of potential guests and providing a space for Black people worldwide to get their stories out there.

Radio hosts, podcast producers, and television show bookers can use the well-designed interface of the website to find expert guests for interviews. With so many radio talk show hosts, podcast producers, online radio show producers, satellite radio producers, and television program bookers searching for new interview guests each week, it can be tough to book a suitable one in time. Now Black Guest List will make their lives much easier.

Whether the media outlet needs a Black comedian, doctor, professor, athlete, or educator — Black Guest List is the ultimate Black media source for anyone looking for guests for a tremendous enlightening interview.

“We are not looking to just make a list of Black people. Our aim is to provide access to media opportunities qualified guests otherwise would not be aware of, to increase Black representation in the media and put their distinct views front and center,” says Sharifah Hardie founder & CEO of IT TV Network & Black Guest List.

She adds, “We want Black Guest List to be the go-to platform for Black people of note to find interviews on podcasts, television shows, print publications, and radio shows. We want to make it easier for anyone with a microphone to find a fascinating guest without dealing with intermediaries — and help guests receive recognition for their arduous work and expertise!”

Hosts can readily explore the available guests for their shows, and media outlets can submit opportunities and requirements.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.