Women by Stacy Jackson Fort Wayne Councilwoman Sharon Tucker To Be Sworn In As 1st Black City Mayor Tucker must formally resign from her current role as city councilwoman for the 6th district when she is sworn in as mayor this week.









In a historic moment, Fort Wayne’s Democratic Party welcomed Sharon Tucker as the city’s new mayor, making her the first Black leader and the second woman to hold the esteemed position.

The announcement, which came on Saturday, was met with enthusiasm from the local Democratic Party, which expressed excitement to have “Mayor Tucker at the helm” of the northeastern Indiana city. According to ABC News, the statement added: “Today, Mayor Tucker proved that she has the energy and support of our party, and we can’t wait to support her as she works to continue moving our community forward together.”

The Journal Gazette noted Tucker’s swearing-in ceremony will be arranged for this week by city officials rather than the Democratic Party. This significant step will require Tucker to formally resign from her current role as City Councilwoman for the 6th district, prompting a second caucus within 30 days to fill her vacant council seat. She hopes the next representative shares a similar passion for the community. “I know that person exists, and I will be willing to support them in any way that I can to make sure that we keep our (eyes) on the prize in the 6th District,” she said.

Tucker emerged victorious after two rounds of voting that initially involved seven candidates. Her victory speech at the caucus on Saturday, April 20, captured her determination and commitment: “Now you’ve entrusted in me a heavy job, and it doesn’t weigh light on my shoulders.” She outlined her priorities, emphasizing economic development both downtown and within neighborhoods. “When we invite economic development to our communities and support entrepreneurs from inside -– it just helps strengthen our economy…And a robust economy helps provide opportunities for everyone.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Tucker plans to communicate with the existing staff established by former Mayor Tom Henry, who died on March 28 after battling stomach cancer. Karl Bandemer, the former deputy mayor, served as acting mayor until Tucker’s swearing-in, and she has expressed her intention to retain Bandemer on her team.