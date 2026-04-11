Women by Janee Bolden SHAVONE. Teams Up With MLS And San Diego FC For Historic Women’s Anthem ‘SDFSHE’ SHAVONE., born Shavone Charles, is using the moment to do something intentional.







There’s a new play happening among music, sports, and SHAVONE. is right in the middle of it.

Major League Soccer and San Diego FC have tapped the artist, executive, and cultural strategist to write and executive-produce “SDFSHE,” a women’s anthem that is also the first original song ever commissioned through MLS’s Playmakers initiative and the official launch of the Playmakers Music Collective.

The track drops April 10 on streaming platforms, but it won’t just live online. It’s set to debut live in front of more than 30,000 fans at San Diego FC’s April 11 match, bringing the music straight onto the field.

The official music video for “SDFSHE” was shot and directed by San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium, the team’s home in San Diego, California. Starring SHAVONE. and featured artists, the video was produced entirely by the club and brings the song to life on the grounds where San Diego FC is making history in Major League Soccer.

MLS has been steadily pushing deeper into culture, and this move feels like part of a larger play, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon. Music is becoming a bigger part of how leagues show up, not just as entertainment but as a way to connect with fans beyond the game.

SHAVONE., born Shavone Charles, is using the moment to do something intentional.

“‘SDFSHE’ is about building real opportunities for artists in San Diego, especially women,” she said. “This project is about creating access, amplifying local voices, and showing what’s possible when leagues invest in the creative communities that shape their cities.”

The song features rising San Diego artists Santa Mykah, Ms. Connie, and Isaura, grounding the project in the city’s actual creative scene.

And this isn’t a one-off.

The Playmakers Music Collective is designed as an ongoing platform, not just a campaign. SHAVONE. will serve as a founding artist-in-residence, helping to shape what comes next alongside her creative platform, Future of Creatives, and a team of collaborators.

They plan to roll out more original music throughout the season, building toward a larger project in summer 2026.

San Diego FC has already been positioning to differentiate itself from other clubs, with an ownership group that includes Issa Rae and Tems. This latest move leans even further into that identity, blending sports, music, and culture in a way that feels very intentional.

For SHAVONE., it’s also about shifting how these partnerships work.

“Through Future of Creatives and our collaboration with MLS and San Diego FC, we are soundtracking the season and evolving music’s role in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports,” she said.

Founded by Tony Martinez and San Diego FC, the Playmakers Collective is designed to identify and elevate platforms for musicians and artists through original music projects, collaborative productions, and community-rooted programming.



“The Playmakers initiative has always been about creating real pathways for the creative community in San Diego. Launching the Music Collective and releasing ‘SDFSHE’ is a natural extension of that,” Martinez said via statement. “It’s about giving artists a platform to be seen, heard, and supported at a level that reflects the culture they represent. This is what it looks like when a club invests in its city beyond the game.”



At a time when leagues are trying to figure out how to stay culturally relevant, this feels like a glimpse at what the future might look like.

“SDFSHE” marks SHAVONE.’s second major sports-anchored release. Her debut single and Spotify campaign celebrating WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes’ 50th anniversary went viral with support from the WNBA, Nike, and Spotify, and “SDFSHE” continues that momentum, now bringing her home to San Diego and into Major League Soccer.

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