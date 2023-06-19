Meta Exec Spotlights Industry Trailblazers With 'She Builds Future' Festival

Meta executive and entrepreneur Shaïna Silva embarked on an ambitious endeavor to bring forth the She Builds the Future Festival, held in Miami June 8-10, 2023. Recognizing the need to empower and celebrate the achievements of women in various industries, Silva created a one-of-a-kind event spotlighting the female leaders, innovators, and trailblazers shaping the future.

According to the American Express State of Women-Owned Business report (2020), Black women entrepreneurs in the U.S. are the fastest-growing demographic, with nearly 2.7 million businesses nationwide. According to the World Bank, women-led businesses in sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean account for approximately 40% and 30% of all businesses, respectively.

Despite their enormous growth and impact on financial markets, women-led businesses across Africa and the African diaspora lack access to long-term funding resources and solutions that will provide their businesses the opportunity to grow and thrive.

She Builds the Future Festival

Created after a Haitian call to action in 2018 after a statement made by then-President Trump, the She Builds the Future Festival highlighted the remarkable contributions of women across the technology, entrepreneurship, arts and culture, and sustainability sectors.

“My vision for this festival is to create a space where women come together to share their stories and inspire the next generation of female leaders,” Silva explained.

The festival was a platform for showcasing innovative projects, disruptive ideas, and groundbreaking initiatives spearheaded by women. Attendees were given the opportunity to witness firsthand the incredible advancements and transformative impact women are making across industries, in an environment fueled by inspiration, collaboration, and empowerment.

“Let’s not be victims of tech disruptions within industries,” Silva urged. “We need to take advantage, lead, and be part of the disruption.”

Connectivity

More than just a conference, She Builds the Future connects individuals from different industries, sectors, and regions. “Our goal is to plug in and provide concrete ways for people to give back to their native countries. If you are a Nigerian in fintech, learning from the experts how to take learnings back to Nigeria,” Silva describes. This meeting of the minds enables collaboration and an enhanced perspective on solution design to complex challenges, which leads to more effective and sustainable development across the diaspora. Silva remarked, “This is a place of connectivity to galvanize and bring together individuals from different industries, sectors, and regions.”

The Outcomes

She Builds the Future is designed to empower women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses through an 8-10 week accelerator program. “A fintech entrepreneur who created a digital wallet for emerging markets spent months and months trying to connect with the Central Bank. Through She Builds the Future mentors, she was able to get meetings with the Central Bank and is now a partner to help launch Haiti’s first cryptocurrency,” Silva shared.

The organization works with high-level industry partners and influential leaders to create a more inclusive and equitable landscape for women entrepreneurs. By fostering meaningful collaborations and providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities, women become empowered to thrive in their respective fields. She Builds the Future is building a future where every woman has the support and opportunities to succeed.