‘She Did That.’ Holiday Bazaar Returns With A Mission To Lift Black Entrepreneurs

When Renae Bluitt looks at the journey of She Did That Holiday Bazaar, she can’t help but feel a sense of awe. “How did we get here? It’s crazy,” Bluitt shared, reflecting on the event’s ninth year. What started with fewer than 10 vendors in a Harlem beauty shop has grown into New York City’s most intentional holiday marketplace for Black women founders — and now, thanks to a powerful partnership, Black men entrepreneurs as well.

On Dec. 6, the Bazaar returns to Brooklyn’s Industry City for a day dedicated to “celebrating Black entrepreneurship, building community, and shopping with purpose,” as stated in the event’s official release. Bluitt, the founder and executive producer of She Did That, calls this gathering “the most important work that I’ve done in my entire career.”

“In my early years of my career, I was doing PR in the agency and corporate world. I started my own consultancy, at which point I got to get a really intimate look at how small businesses, particularly those run by Black women, were being operated,” Bluitt said. “I was just so impressed with how much Black women are able to do with so very few resources. I was just so inspired. And I was like, people need to hear these women’s stories.”

She built that platform first with the In Her Shoes blog, then the She Did That. documentary, and today, a whole ecosystem. “I really believe in this community,” Bluitt told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It’s more than people just participating in the events. These women are showing up for each other throughout the year. We are showing up for them throughout the year with different opportunities and really creating an ecosystem for us all to be able to lean into each other and not just survive, but thrive and do it together.”

Bluitt acknowledges the economic pressure many founders are under right now. “This has been one of the most challenging years,” she said. “Small businesses are dealing with tariffs, they’re dealing with inflation, and funding has always been a challenge for small businesses, particularly owned by us.”

That’s why the Holiday Bazaar remains urgent. “At its core, the Holiday Bazaar is offering one of the most fundamental human needs, which is to be seen,” Bluitt said. “As much as this is a shopping event, it’s also a marketing platform for small businesses.”

Bluitt sees the Bazaar as a place where founders can strengthen their customer base, be discovered by corporate decision-makers, and unlock partnerships that live long after one weekend. “We’ve seen that happen. So that’s like part of the magic of what we’ve created.”

With this year’s community push urging consumers to spend exclusively with Black-owned brands during the holiday rush via a mass shopping blackout, Bluitt believes the Bazaar gives people a tangible way to follow through.

“The Holiday Bazaar is giving people really no excuses,” Bluitt says. “Posting on social is great, but then what is the action behind it?” she said. “This event gives people a chance to come out, shop over 60 Black women and men-owned brands, be in community, enjoy great food and great music.”

For Bluitt, conscious commerce isn’t just a seasonal gesture. “My vision is for us to think about each day: how can we invest in a small business in our community? If we did that, we could really be powerful and shift some of the energy around what’s happening right now in our community.”

This year’s vendor list spans beauty, wellness, fashion, home, and children’s products. “We are super excited about everyone,” Bluitt said, but she spotlighted a few standouts:

• Born to Roam, an LA-based accessories brand known for its dramatic hats — including the viral cowboy hat worn throughout Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. “I personally love her hat. So excited to have her joining us.”

• Zuri Rose, a children’s brand featuring dolls, books, and accessories. “It’s really kind of like one-stop shopping for little girls.”

• The Black Man Can, partnering again for the He Did That. Marketplace, offering branded totes and hoodies as well as affirmation cards for men.

• Never Settle, an apparel brand with “beautiful varsity jackets, hoodies.”

Shoppers can expect the perfect pairing: “Shopping and food go hand in hand.” Favorites like The Crabby Shack, BCake NY (“she’s actually been with us for all nine years”), and vegan hotspot Aunts et Uncles will all be on-site.

Last year, Bluitt introduced the He Did That. Marketplace — a dedicated space for Black men-owned brands — in partnership with The Black Man Can. She said the idea was born from listening.

“Since the beginning of She Did That., the fellas have been like, what about ‘He Did That’?” Bluitt recalls. “It kicked off last year, and it was a huge, huge hit.”

“Now, more than ever, we need to lock arms with each other… and make sure we’re keeping each other lifted so that we can just stay above water,” Bluitt says.

In addition to shopping, this year introduces a partnership with One Love Community Fridge, a nonprofit fighting food insecurity across Brooklyn. Attendees will be able to support the mission on-site.

Bluitt said the choice felt deeply aligned. “We’re seeing a lot of people in our community dealing with food insecurity… I love that One Love… you’re able to get donations, no questions asked, on healthy foods that are really nourishing your mind and your body.”

Above all else, Bluitt wants guests to leave the Bazaar with joy and hope.

“That room, for me, is filled with joy from the moment the merchants come in,” she says. “The room is buzzing. The music is taking over the space, there’s laughter,” she said. “That joy is infectious and so needed now more than ever.”

The event also offers something priceless in an increasingly isolated world. “It’s very easy when you’re working from home to look up, and you haven’t seen or touched another human in 40 or 72 hours,” Bluitt admits. “Being in this event is a beautiful reminder of the goodness in our community.”

When it comes to the future of the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar, Bluitt already has visions for expansion. “I would love to make it a two-day experience. I’d love to add a mentorship element and a funding piece, whether it’s a pitch competition or a grant,” she adds. She dreams of bringing celebrity entrepreneurs like Tracee Ellis Ross into the fold to share their own stories and experiences. “There are a handful of celebrities that I would love to bring into this space.”

This year, attendees can also grab a limited-edition shopping tote designed in collaboration with Maya Winston, available via Eventbrite. “It’s only $20, and it’s something that people will be able to use for shopping all year round,” Bluitt notes.

“There’s still time to get your tickets and join us,” Bluitt emphasizes. “This is a good time to tap into that community joy.”

Tickets for the Bazaar, taking place from noon to 6 pm on Dec. 6 at Industry City, are available on Eventbrite. For more information on She Did That., visit the website.

