Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors SheaMoisture’s Women En Blanc Brunch Honors The Brightest and Best Black Women In Their Respective Industries Smirnoff joined SheaMoisture to celebrate Black women excelling in various fields, including Champion, Community Impact, Sports, Influencer, Trailblazer, Game Changer, Entertainment, and Beauty that Bonds.









The fifth annual SheaMoisture Women En Blanc Honors Brunch, presented by Smirnoff, kicked off in grand fashion during Independence Day weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. The all-white affair was a highlight for many Black women in NOLA during the 4th of July holiday.

Smirnoff joined SheaMoisture to celebrate Black women excelling in various fields, including Champion, Community Impact, Sports, Influencer, Trailblazer, Game Changer, Entertainment, and Beauty that Bonds.

Christal Jordan Jennings, founder of Enchanted Branding & Public Relations, welcomed the influential women in attendance and introduced Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Crystal Nicole. The audience enjoyed performances of her inspirational new single, “Won’t Stop,” and the empowering track “Masterpiece,” which encourages women to recognize their individual beauty.

The brunch, hosted by Simone Jordan, Head of Purpose & Brand Partnerships at SheaMoisture, and Adrienne Trimble, Global Inclusion Officer at Visa, honored numerous accomplished women. NY Times Best-selling author and television personality Tabitha Brown, along with her business partner Gina Woods, received the Beauty that Bonds Award for their haircare brand, Donna’s Recipe by Tabitha Brown. Brown praised the women in attendance and expressed gratitude for Woods, acknowledging her crucial role in their business success.

Basketball star and music artist Flau’Jae was recognized for her achievements on the court and her community service efforts. Jonnetta Patton was honored with the Influencer Award by Sysco for her contributions to the food service industry and her success managing her sons, R&B superstar Usher and producer J. Lack. Patton emphasized the importance of persistence and hard work in her speech, encouraging all the women present.

Other honorees included Keya Grant, Supplier Diversity & Sustainable Sourcing Lead at Constellation Brands; Dr. Ni’Cola Mitchell, Founder/Executive Director of Girls Who Brunch Tour, who received the Community Impact award from Smirnoff; Danyel Surrency Jones, Head of Amazon Black Business Accelerator, awarded the Trailblazer award by SheaMoisture; Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition, who received the Game Changer Award from SheaMoisture; and Keanna ‘KRose’ Henson, founder of The Rose Effect, who received the Entertainment award.

Dr. Jeri Godhigh of the Atlanta-based Josie’s Girls non-profit organization surprised Insights Marketing CEO Keshia Walker with the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Godhigh praised Walker for her impactful work and recognized her as a champion for other women.

The brunch also welcomed special guests such as Sharon Page from the Steve Harvey Foundation, Racquel Colliste, Ebony Porter-Ike from EPI Media Group, designer Lisa Nicole Cloud from Married to Medicine, celebrity stylist and influencer Tameka Foster Raymond, and Akisha Holly Colon and Sophia Williams (So Gucci) from OWN’s Belle Collective.