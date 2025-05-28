Entertainment by Keka Araújo Byron Allen’s ‘Comics Unleashed’ To Fill CBS’ Late Night Slot The series is produced by Allen Media Group, with Allen, Carolyn Folks, and Jennifer Lucas serving as executive producers.







CBS is turning to a familiar face for its post-Late Show slot. The network announced that Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed will take over the 12:30 a.m. ET time slot, currently held by After Midnight, beginning in September.

The series will officially premiere at 12:37 a.m. ET on Sept. 22 with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.

Following the debut, Comics Unleashed will air Monday through Friday and will be available to stream live on Paramount+ for subscribers with Showtime. This strategic move by CBS signals a return to comedy in a time slot that has seen varied programming since James Corden’s departure.

For decades, the network relied on a consistent late-night structure with The Late Show followed by The Late Late Show.

The end of Corden’s tenure prompted a reevaluation, leading to the temporary placement of Taylor Tomlinson’s After Midnight, a show that blended comedy with internet culture. However, with Tomlinson opting to focus on her stand-up career, CBS sought a more established comedic presence.

Comics Unleashed, which has enjoyed a long run in syndication, features a straightforward format of stand-up comedy, showcasing a diverse array of talent, from established veterans to rising stars.

“‘Comics Unleashed’ is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and help bring non-stop laughter.”

Hosted by Allen, Comics Unleashed has showcased over 550 comedians since its premiere in 2006, including notable names such as Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, and Nate Bargatze. The show’s extensive library and established format likely appealed to CBS executives seeking a reliable and entertaining program for their late-night audience.

The series is produced by Allen Media Group, with Allen, Carolyn Folks, and Jennifer Lucas serving as executive producers. It has been in first-run strip syndication since its debut, building a loyal following over the years.

RELATED CONTENT: Ninth Degree, No Stopping Him: Meet 86-Year-Old Hurl Taylor, Emory University’s Oldest Grad