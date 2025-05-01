Shedeur Sanders’ Cleveland Browns Jersey Is Third Best-Selling Among 2025 Draft Picks

The man hasn’t been assigned a uniform number yet, but Shedeur Sanders‘ Cleveland Browns jersey is a big seller.

The NFL Shop posted the top 10 selling jerseys for players selected in the NFL Draft. Shedeur, has sold more jerseys other than the first two picks: quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

“The future is here 🔥 Check out the Top 10 best-selling jerseys from the 2025 NFL Draft! Which rookie are you repping this season? Link in bio 🏈

The remaining seven are: Oakland Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Carolina Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Giants defensive end Abdul Carter, Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden, Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren, and Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland.

The owners, general managers, and coaches who snubbed Sanders, who was chosen with the 144th pick, may have gotten their selections wrong, but the fans have spoken with their dollars.

Whether that appreciation lasts when Sanders hits the field is another issue entirely.

Sanders was once projected to be the draft’s top pick, but saw his stock fluctuate due to several theories suggested by football analysts and media covering the NFL Draft, including the involvement of his dad and head coach at both Jackson State and Colorado, Deion Sanders, and off-putting behavior during the pre-draft interview process that reportedly irked many teams.

Although he lost the top pick slot, Sanders was still expected to be a top 10 pick, but nobody expected him to last until the fifth round when the Browns, a franchise long plagued with quarterback problems, chose Sanders.

