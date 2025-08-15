Shedeur Sanders’ Preseason NFL Debut Is Most-Watched Live Preseason Week 1 In NFL Network History

The appeal to see rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in an NFL game has risen to a level that helped make the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers’ preseason game the most-watched Preseason Week 1 game ever on the NFL Network. The NFL announced the good news on its social media account, stating that the viewership for the week increased substantially over last year’s figures.

Programming Insider reported that the game attracted 2.237 million viewers. Those numbers placed them as the only non-talk show to be in the Top Five for the week.

The Browns beat the Panthers by a score of 30-10.

