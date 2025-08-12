Myles Garrett Kept It A Buck With Shedeur Sanders: ‘You’re A Good Kid, I Don’t Want To Have To Hurt You, Bro’

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been getting positive reviews for his latest preseason game, but he had an interesting exchange with defensive teammate Myles Garrett, after telling the veteran that he wants to go up against him to test his skills.

He may not want that to happen.

A viral video clip shows Sanders speaking to the Browns veteran about his play against the Carolina Panthers on August 8. During the discussion, Garrett, a four-time All-Pro selection and a former defensive player of they year, complimented Sanders on his play.

Sanders completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, impressive stats for a fourth-string rookie quarterback. Even better, the Browns won easily, 30-10.

In the video, Sanders asked Garrett if his moves would work against the defensive specialist,.

“Hey Myles, you think my spin s**t would work on you?” Sanders asked.

After thinking about it, Garrett laughed and responded, “Nope. It worked today, though—it wouldn’t work on me.”

The conversation continued. Sanders tried to get some advice from Garrett on what he could use on the field. Garrett gave some examples. Then Sanders told the defensive end that he wants to go up against him to see how he would fare.

“I don’t want to have to hurt you,” said Garrett, effectively telling Sanders that he is not ready to go up against the defensive superstar.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I want to feel one of your swipes, though. Like one of those aggressive grabs. I just want to see if I can get out of it,” Sanders said.

Garrett’s response. “You’re a good kid—I don’t want to have to hurt you, bro. We’re going to need you.”

