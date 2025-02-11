Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shedeur Sanders Stays Loyal To Wearing Deion Sanders’ Signature Nikes When Offered Brand Jordan Sneakers 'I'm at a dilemma here, I only wear Dad's shoes, so its like it's cool, but it's like, I don't wear nothing else but that.'







A viral video shows Shedeur being shown some Jordan sneakers. The future NFL player looks perplexed but tells the person showing him the footwear that he is loyal to his father and only wears Nike made for his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

The incident occurred over the weekend in New Orleans when everyone was in town for the Super Bowl contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. While viewing a pile of Jordan Nikes, although he looks like he may be interested in receiving some sneakers, he hesitates and admits that he only wears his “dad’s” shoes, stating he wears “nobody else’s shoes,” including ones by NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan.

After being told that there were only a few of the ones he was being shown, he still wasn’t moved to pick any of them.

“I don’t know. I’m in a dilemma here. I only wear Dad’s shoes, so it’s like it’s cool, but it’s like, I don’t wear anything else but that. I’m you know what I mean, so I don’t know what to do here.”

“But, I gotta be true͏ to who I am. ͏͏I d͏on’t wear ͏nobo͏dy ͏else’s sh͏oes. I d͏o͏n’t wear Jordans. None of that,” Shedeur added. “My Dad has his own shoes.”

Shedeur Sanders after being showed a rare pair of Jordans in the Sneaker Store 👀 “I only wear Dad (Deion Sanders) shoes” “I don’t wear nobody else shoes, I don’t wear Jordans…My Dad got his own shoe” 🎥 : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/InxTs2sRQa — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) February 9, 2025

The shoes Shedeur refers to were recently re-released Nike Diamond Turfs, which his father wore while playing in the NFL during his Hall of Fame career. The sneakers were originally released over 30 years ago, in 1994. They were immediately sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Complex reported that the Nike Air Diamond Turf was released in 1993, the last year Sanders played with the Atlanta Falcons. There were follow-up versions of the original footwear: the Air Diamond Turf 2, which came out in 1994, debuted when Coach Prime was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While wearing those sneakers, Sanders won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and took home a Super Bowl trophy.

Two years later, the Diamond Turf Max ’96 was released. In 1997, the Air Diamond Turf 4 went on sale, and the last in the series, the Air Diamond Turf 5, debuted in 1998.

Now, the latest version of the footwear was released in January 2025.

