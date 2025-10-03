Shedeur Sanders Literally Stays Completely Silent During Recent Interview

Shedeur Sanders made headlines this week by not saying anything during a recent interview.

Sanders’ NFL team, the Cleveland Browns, made a quarterback change by demoting the starter, veteran Joe Flacco, and stated that the previous No. 2 quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, a first-year player, will be taking over the duties as the starter for the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings, taking place in London. Sanders, being drafted after Gabriel, is the team’s No. 3 quarterback.

The team is currently 1-3, and fans were getting antsy and vocal about the team making a quarterback change.

With the switch, Sanders did not move up, as the coach, Kevin Stefanski, simply swapped the No. 1 and No. 2. Reporters wanted to hear Sanders’ thoughts on the coach’s move.

Reporters asked the rookie about the starter change, and when he responded to several questions, he did so by mouthing his responses, leaving reporters baffled.

No one knows or understands why Sanders conducted the interview that way, but, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he did so in response to criticism from former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, who had appeared on ESPN earlier this week.

The analyst seemed a bit peeved at Sanders, and it showed when he made the following statement on the air:

“We’re all waiting to see Shedeur Sanders be the guy or Gabriel, whatever,” Ryan said on Monday. “Something’s missing. Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks, and he runs his mouth like he’s a … ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this.”

“Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You got the talent to be the quarterback. You should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

Sanders hasn’t commented on the incident.

