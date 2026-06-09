Sheila Bridges’ Iconic ‘Harlem Toile’ Design Now Available In Walmart Summer Collection

Acclaimed interior designer Sheila Bridges is bringing her signature design aesthetic to the masses through a new collaboration with Walmart.

The Philadelphia-born, Harlem-based designer recently launched The Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Collection, a limited-edition, 14-piece outdoor entertaining line inspired by her hometown, family traditions, and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Available exclusively online, the collection features dinnerware, serving platters, pitchers, tumblers, cake stands, oven mitts, and other entertaining essentials—all priced under $20.

Best known for creating Harlem Toile de Jouy, a reinterpretation of traditional French toile that centers Black American life and culture, Bridges said the collection reflects both her personal history and her commitment to making good design accessible, reports House Beautiful.

“I grew up in Philadelphia, where history is built into the streets and summers meant gathering with family, friends and neighbors of all different generations,” Bridges said in a statement. “That’s the spirit behind every piece in this collection.”

The collection incorporates Philadelphia landmarks and Americana-inspired imagery, including depictions of the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Benjamin Franklin, gingham picnic patterns, and elements of Bridges’ iconic Harlem Toile. According to Bridges, the designs were inspired by childhood memories of large family barbecues, outdoor games, and neighborhood gatherings.

“My parents loved to throw outdoor parties in the summer, and they’re some of the best memories of my life,” Bridges told Architectural Digest. “We’d be sitting out on lawn chairs, eating popsicles, playing badminton—everyone just relaxed and enjoying the togetherness.”

For Bridges, whose work has appeared in museum collections and luxury residences alike, the Walmart partnership represents an opportunity to expand access to thoughtful design without sacrificing quality. “Making my designs accessible to everyone has always been the goal,” she said.

By combining Black cultural storytelling, Philadelphia pride, and attainable price points, Bridges’ latest venture aims to bring elevated design to everyday gatherings—from Juneteenth celebrations and Fourth of July cookouts to family dinners.

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