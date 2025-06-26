Sheila Bridges’ Harlem Toile Takes Center Stage In Season 3 Of ‘And Just Like That…’

Harlem Toile, the popular wallpaper turned housewear and lifestyle design company, was front and center in scenes throughout season 3 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… .

Sheila Bridges, author, interior designer, and the creative force behind Harlem Toile, shared her excitement on Instagram on June 24, celebrating the spotlight her distinctive brand received in the hit scripted series.

“And Just Like That, my Harlem Toile x @wedgwood fine bone china tea cups, saucers, and mugs made a few cameo appearances on the latest season of @justlikethatmax in the hands of actors @cjack930 @nicoleariparker and @iamkristindavis!” Bridges wrote. “So delighted to see some of our colorful designs included!”

Harlem Toile has steadily gained recognition and popularity since Bridges created the brand in response to her search for the perfect toile for her home—a search that came up empty. What began as a wallpaper line quickly evolved into a full lifestyle collection, including fabrics, bedding, tableware, umbrellas, and apparel.

Her work has been showcased in prestigious institutions such as the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, the Musée de la Toile de Jouy in France, and the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco.

In a recent appearance on Elle Decor’s Design Tea hot seat, Bridges shared her favorite room styles and interior design pet peeves. A proud Harlem resident, she uses her social media to highlight her rich family history and deep-rooted connection to design and tailoring, evident in vintage photos of her mother and grandfather, both of whom seemed to step out each day dressed to perfection.

“Since the theme of the much anticipated 2025 Met Gala this evening is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, this post is dedicated to my stylish maternal grandfather, Edward Corbett Winfrey, born in Virginia in 1899,” Bridges shared in a photo homage of her grandfather. “Photos were taken in Philadelphia and Atlantic City, NJ ( love his saddle shoes and socks at the beach).”

The Harlem Toile shop on Bridges’ website offers a wide range of products, from wallpaper and window shade fabrics to tea cups, silk scarves, and puzzles. For those wanting to sample the bold, eclectic designs before committing, free swatches are available.

