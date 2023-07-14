It’s About Time! Sheila E. Becomes First Female Solo Percussionist To Have A Star On The Walk Of Fame

Legendary drummer Sheila E. was honored on Wednesday, July 12, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first female solo percussionist to accomplish the feat.

According to VIBE, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and R&B singer H.E.R were on hand as speakers at the ceremony, which producer Jimmy Jam also attended. Considered by many to be the “Queen of Percussion,” the 65-year-old drummer rose to fame through her affiliation with the late musical icon, Prince. However, before she met the purple one, Sheila E spent her early days touring with Marvin Gaye and Lionel Richie. “I forget about a lot of the things that I’ve done until someone brings it up,” she said. “I wish I could remember everything when there’s so much that I’ve done! I look back and reflect a little bit, but I’m always in the moment and I feel that there’s so much more for me to do.”

H.E.R. serenaded Sheila E. with a song and reflected on what it meant to see a woman percussionist when she was growing up. “And that was the moment that changed my life forever, because in that moment, I knew, like, I could do it,” she said. “I’m looking at this amazing woman, musician, multi-instrumentalist on stage with another musician that I love, and I was so inspired.” For Sheila E., having a star on Hollywood Blvd. barely seemed possible. “It’s something that never even crossed my mind,” she said of the honor. “Well, it probably did when I was younger, because growing up in the Bay Area, we would drive to Los Angeles and go, ‘Wow, look, this is Hollywood!’ So it’s very humbling.”