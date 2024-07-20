Women by Daniel Johnson Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Longtime Congresswoman, Dies At 74 After Battle With Cancer Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee died on July 19 following her battle with pancreatic cancer, which she previously announced she had been diagnosed with in June.









Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee passed away on July 19 at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, which she had publicly announced in June. The Texas Democrat served in the House of Representatives since 1995 and was a staunch advocate for civil rights, championing bills such as the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act and the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

According to NBC News, although Jackson Lee was not born in Texas, she embraced the state after moving to Houston in the late 1970s to work for Fulbright & Jaworski. She quickly became involved in Houston’s political scene, serving on the City Council and as a municipal judge. Building on these successes, Jackson Lee aimed for Congress, where she ultimately served on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget committees.

In a statement released by her family announcing their loss of Jackson Lee, they noted a few of her legislative victories and expressed sadness over the loss of their grandmother, mother, wife, and sister. Jackson Lee also picked up the fight began by the late John Conyers, and in 2019, re-introduced Conyers’ HR 40 legislation proposing a committee to consider reparations payments for Black Americans.

“Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. However, she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother). She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy. God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the United States of America,” the statement read.

According to Texas Monthly, Jackson Lee leaves behind a legacy of using the power that she had to fight for those who were downtrodden and left behind and remains a figure of Black political power. In Jackson’s move to challenge incumbent Democrat Craig Washington for the 18th Congressional District seat, she was seen as an upstart who went against the established Black political players in Houston, but it worked in her favor.

Willie Isles, a supporter of Jackson Lee, reflected on the race to Texas Monthly, “We went up against the [Black] establishment. She didn’t grow up in Fifth Ward, and it’s been a Fifth Ward–Third Ward game for years.” Despite this, Jackson Lee won the primary handily, getting 63% of the vote against Washington’s 37% and parlaying that to a landslide against her Republican opponent in the general election.

Jackson Lee was remembered fondly by political leaders, not only by Democrats, but a few Texas Republicans also gave her honor and respect. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Twitter/X, calling for Texans to pray for the family of Jackson Lee.

Cecilia and I will forever remember Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.



She was a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston.



Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on.



Please join us in prayer for her family and loved ones. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 20, 2024

“Cecilia and I will forever remember Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. She was a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston. Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on. Please join us in prayer for her family and loved ones.”

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend & colleague Sheila Jackson Lee.



She was a tireless advocate for Houston.



I will always cherish our friendship & the laughs we shared throughout the years.



Heidi & I offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/SGZhFQ8rHk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz also joined Abbott in requesting prayer for Jackson Lee’s family in his own statement, “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend & colleague Sheila Jackson Lee. She was a tireless advocate for Houston. I will always cherish our friendship & the laughs we shared throughout the years. Heidi & I offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to her family.”

Please find my statement on the passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee:



I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend and colleague, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. From City Hall to the Halls of Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee has served her constituents well. st… pic.twitter.com/uv5e8dabrH — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 20, 2024

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat whom Jackson Lee ran to replace in 2023 before losing decisively to Mayor John Whitmire, issued his condolences and reflections on Jackson Lee’s political career via a statement he released on X: “But her work on the ground, in some of the poorest and under-resourced communities; the channeling of billions of federal dollars back to her district; her presence at someone’s bedside, giving words of comfort to families who lost loved ones; her appearances at places of worship and events showcasing the global diversity of our City; and her uncanny ability to be everywhere, working every day for those who needed a champion, made her truly exceptional.”