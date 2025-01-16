Leadership by Stacy Jackson Shelley Stewart Jr. Named Board Chair Of The Executive Leadership Council Stewart has been an ELC member since 1997.







The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) has elected longtime member Shelley Stewart Jr., as the new Chair of The ELC Board of Directors.

Stewart has been a dedicated member of the distinguished global membership organization since 1997 and moves into the position with over 40 years of career experience as he contributes to The ELC’s mission to foster opportunities for Black executive leadership.

“The Executive Leadership Council has been at the forefront of cultivating inclusive leadership in global corporations for nearly four decades,” said Stewart, managing partner of Bottom Line Advisory, LLC. “It is an honor to step into the role of Chair and collaborate with our members, sponsors, and corporate partners to drive impactful change.”

Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The ELC, recognized Stewart for his dynamic leadership and decades of experience.

“We have no doubt that his leadership will help us achieve new milestones in strengthening corporate leadership pipelines, fostering inclusive practices for all, and driving meaningful impact,” Hytner said.

As The ELC continues to represent Black CEOs, C-Suite and senior executives, board members, entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, Stewart’s strategies to help organizations unlock value will align with the council’s vision to support the growth and development of Black leaders through inclusive practices and environments and prepare them.

Stewart completed a master of business administration degree from the University of New Haven and has fulfilled several senior executive positions with leading organizations, including DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Tyco International, and Raytheon Technologies. His experience spans shaping operations, supply chain strategy, and global procurement.

The Northeastern University alumnus was congratulated by The ELC in October 2024 after he joined the university’s board.

Stewart succeeds Gale V. King, who was named chair of the council in January 2023.

